LG holds blood donation drive

LG Electronics India organised a mega blood donation drive as part of its CSR initiative in Hyderabad. The drive collected 47 units of blood from 50 registrants. The donation drive was conducted nationwide to commemorate the company’s 26th anniversary under the theme ‘Life’s Good When Life’s Shared’.

The company also aims to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and encourage more people to donate blood. K Sashi Kiran Rao, Regional Business Head, LG Electronics, said, “This mega blood donation drive is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the well-being of society”.

