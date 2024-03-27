Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
LIC leads global insurance brands
New Delhi: Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has emerged as the strongest insurance brand globally, according to a report...
New Delhi: Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has emerged as the strongest insurance brand globally, according to a report Brand Finance Insurance 100 2024. The report said that LIC’s brand value remains steady at $9.8 billion, accompanied by a brand strength index score of 88.3 and an associated AAA brand strength rating.
Following LIC, the rankings highlight Cathay Life Insurance as the second strongest brand, experiencing a nine per cent increase in brand value to $4.9 billion, closely followed by NRMA Insurance, which saw an 82 per cent rise in brand value to $1.3 billion, according to a statement by Brand Finance Insurance.
Notably, Chinese insurance brands maintain dominance in the global rankings, with Ping An leading with a 4 per cent increase in brand value to $33.6 billion, followed by China Life Insurance and CPIC defending their 3rd and 5th positions, respectively, it said.