LIC modifies Jeevan Akshay VII

Hyderabad: LIC of India revised annuity rates in respect of its annuity plans - LIC's Jeevan Akshay VII (Plan 857) and LIC's New Jeevan Shanti (Plan 858) with effect from February 2022. The modified version of these plans with revised annuity rates are available for sale from February 1. The annuity amount under both annuity options of New Jeevan Shanti can be calculated through calculator provided in LIC's website as well as through various LIC apps.

In addition to revision of annuity rates, Jeevan Akshay VII can be purchased from new distribution channel Common Public Service Centres (CPSC - SPV) along with other existing distribution channels. The plans are available both online and offline.