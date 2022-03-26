Livspace launches ad campaign with Virat and Anushka

Hyderabad: Livspace, India and Southeast Asia's largest omnichannel home renovation platform, has launched its 2022 brand campaign, Love the Way You Liv. To further add pep to the campaign, the company has roped in Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as its first-ever brand ambassadors. Featuring the star couple, the campaign aims to showcase the expanding roles of homes in our lives and how Livspace enables you to do more and get more with every room in your house.

In the ad film, Anushka and Virat showcase their struggles with poor design and loosely fitted infrastructure of their home and shed light on the entire home interiors process made easy by the company. The campaign highlights aspects of design, quality and the overall experience of home interiors in an average Indian home and how the company makes it possible for you to make your home the best place to be and create countless avenues for celebrating, having fun. The film has been conceptualised by Mumbai-based TILT Brand Solutions.

"Through 'Love the Way You Liv', we aim to establish that our company is the best enabler when it comes to building your dream home and our ability to help homeowners get more from every space. Building on our previous campaign that encouraged people to discover the joy of smart design, this time around too, we decided to double down on our message that great interior design is not just about the way things look but also about how it functions - so both design and quality. We are very excited to have Anushka and Virat on the Livspace team," said Kartikeya Bhandari, CMO, Livspace.

With this campaign, the company looks to create high recall and strengthen connect with customers across the nation. Going live alongside Indian Premier League as an Associate Sponsor on Hotstar, the campaign will be amplified using a multi-pronged approach including a strategic mix of television, digital, social media along with connected television to reach out to relevant audiences.