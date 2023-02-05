Lucknow airport prepares for massive rush due to GIS-23, G20 meet

Lucknow: Air passengers travelling to and from the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport in Lucknow in mid-February will have to facetime issues and delays.

The airport from February 10 to 15 will witness a large number of chartered flights bringing in scores of VVIPs arriving here during this period for the Global Investors' Summit and G20 event.

Around 20 chartered flights are expected to land and take off at the airport daily between February 10 to 15.

Representatives from major industrial houses have already booked the parking spaces for their aircrafts.

However, the airport officials refused to disclose the names of the industrial houses which had informed about the arrival of their private aircrafts.



An airport official said, "We have information about 20 chartered flights making a landing at the airport but this is not a big deal as we have seen around 22 such flights landing here during elections. We have a facility to accommodate these aircraft in our three bay areas."

However, passengers coming to catch their flights during these days are advised to come early as there may be a traffic jam and route diversions due to VVIP movement and major security checks on the airport road.

All the VVIPs would be brought out from the VVIP exit due to security reasons.

A spokesperson of the airport said, "We have information about the arrival of these VVIPs but we cannot disclose everything to everyone for security reasons. We have to maintain secrecy for the VVIPs. All I can say is that they would be greeted with a tilak, garlanded and taken to the lounge. Now we also have bulletproof cars for them."