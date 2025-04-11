MahaGenco inks MoU with ROSATOM for thorium nuclear reactors development

Mumbai: The state-run Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MahaGenco) and the Russian state-owned nuclear energy corporation ROSATOM on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of thorium-based Nuclear Reactors with fuel supply in the state.

Commercialisation of thorium reactors will be as per the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) safety norms.

The establishment of an assembly line for Thorium reactors will be done under the 'Make in Maharashtra' initiative. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and officers from both companies.

According to the chief minister's office, the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) will provide strategic support for the joint development of the Small Modular Reactors with Thorium fuel. All development will take place in accordance with the guidelines of the Government of India and AERB.

A Joint Working Group will be formed for the project, comprising representatives from the signatory organisations- MahaGenco, ROSATOM Energy Projects, MITRA, and Global Technology Alliance.

The implementation will strictly follow all legal provisions and safety guidelines laid down by the Government of India in the use and development of nuclear energy.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the administration to examine the financial viability of E-Transit and submit a report. He said that E-Transit is a good option for urban transportation.

He chaired the representatives of HESS-AG regarding the launch of E-Transit on a pilot basis in the Pimpri-Chinchwad metropolitan area.

Stressing the need to examine the feasibility of the project, CM Fadnavis suggested that the company should manufacture its products in India, which would reduce production costs and, in turn, the overall project expenditure.

If the company can offer an efficient urban transport system at an affordable cost, such projects can be implemented in at least 10 cities across the state.

He directed the company to begin manufacturing its E-Transit buses within India and to submit a detailed report on initiating the project in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area.

CM Fadnavis further added that a proposal should be prepared considering the economic and operational aspects of the current E-buses, Metro, and E-Transit systems together.

The company must present a practical and viable proposal. He mentioned that an alternative alongside Metro is currently necessary for cities, and if E-Transit can fulfill that role, it would be most welcome.

It is proposed that a High-Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMT) system will be developed by integrating the existing Metro and BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) systems in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal area.



