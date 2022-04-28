Maharashtra Govt. & NAREDCO Collaborate To Set Up 5000 EV Charging Stations in Mumbai

New Delhi: One of the apex bodies of real estate in India, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), has announced a joint initiative with Tata Power to set up 5000 electric charging stations in the city of Mumbai. The initiative was signed by the Maharashtra state Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray.

While offering his gratitude over the initiative to install 5000 EVs, Aaditya Thackeray stated, "Whenever there is talk of EV (electric vehicle) adoption, I'm often asked about the infrastructure of charging stations; it's one of the biggest issues with charging infrastructure facilities.

The minister spoke at The Real Estate Forum 2022 which was organised by the NAREDCO. Thackery also said that NAREDCO should collaborate with the government to fulfill citizens' basic dream of owning a house.

"We are shy about the peripheral tag of builder-politician that has been given to us. But I am here to say that whenever there is a builder-politician partnership which is positive, we have seen the good it can do to the citizens, Mumbai, and the real estate industry in the past few years," he said.

The senior Shiv Sena leader also said that the realty segment in Mumbai witnessed a huge boost after the state government consulted with real estate developers and reduced stamp duty and premiums. Thackery stated that more such collaborations with realty developers is required to further uplift the industry.

Meanwhile, Tata Power MD and CEO, Dr. Praveer Sinha, "We are grateful to the Government of Maharashtra for enabling Tata Power's and NAREDCO collaboration to accelerate the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the state. The move will put an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem closer to the end-user, allowing us to contribute to the national aim of a rapid transition to green mobility."