Mahindra rolls out electric 3-wheeler for cargo segment

Mahindra Electric launched its new electric three-wheeler in cargo model Treo Zor, with price starting at Rs 2.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



The company said it is also looking to tap the booming e-commerce market for its products. Built on the Treo platform, the new offering comes in three variants - pick up, delivery van and flatbed - and will be available at Mahindra small commercial vehicle dealerships in select cities across the country from December. Mahindra had launched Treo range of vehicles in 2018.

Mahindra Electric is in discussions with e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Flipkart and other retailers, including Reliance Retail, for bulk orders of its new e-three wheelers, and some announcement may be made soon, its MD and CEO Mahesh Babu said at the launch.

The new e-three wheeler offers higher savings of over Rs 60,000 a year, compared to the existing diesel cargo 3-wheelers, owing to its low maintenance cost, which stands at just 40 paise per km, the company claimed.

"Our Treo platform demonstrates our commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat through the latest technology and make in India. The Treo Zor will provide a clean, sustainable and affordable solution for last-mile delivery," Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd MD and CEO Pawan Goenka said.

Treo Zor comes with an 8kW advanced lithium-ion battery and best-in-segment payload of 550 kgs. It gives higher earning opportunities. Also, the new vehicle comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/80,000 km, the company said, adding the vehicle can be charged by plugging into a 15AMP socket.