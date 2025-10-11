Live
- Kerala CM Vijayan underlines cyber security as key to national safety
- Flipkart Diwali Sale Faces Hiccups as Nothing Phone 3 Orders Get Delayed, Cancelled
- Kerala: Hindu Ezhava leader slams Muslim League, accuses it of religious polarisation
- Codava Community in Kodagu Demands Recognition, Autonomy in Human Chain Rally
- This festive season, pre-book your favourite Jawa or Yezdi motorcycle at just Rs 999, an industry-first offering
- Tiger Shroff declares ‘No Body Double, No VFX’
- Kichcha Sudeep denies rumours of playing villain in Simbu’s ‘Arasan’
- First Look of ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ promises more romance, chaos and family drama
- Nivin Pauly’s FL as ‘Attendant Sanal Mathew’ in ‘Baby Girl’ unveiled
- Aisha Sharma sets the internet ablaze
Make Your Diwali Extra Special with Amazon Grocery’s Festive Selection
- This festive season, customers are buying premium and health-focused festive treats on Amazon Grocery with fruits such as berries and avocados up by 3X and 2X respectively, while nuts surged 21X
- New deals and offers for 'Diwali Special' are now live across categories at the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, customers can enjoy up to 70% off on Amazon Fresh and bestsellers on Everyday Essentials
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, which started on September 22, is ushering in a season of joy and abundance for customers across India. Amazon Grocery is seeing strong growth across essentials, festive gifting, and gourmet indulgences, reflecting how customers are blending health-conscious choices with traditional favorites. Premium fruits such as berries and avocados grew 3X and 2X respectively, while nuts have surged 21X, underscoring the rise of premium and wellness-led gifting.
The recent GST reductions played a pivotal role in shaping customer demand across categories – Beverages, oils, and cereals grew over 100% vs BAU. The demand for high-protein foods and spreads from D2C brands surged over 150%. Holistic wellness was a standout priority, whey protein sales rose 180% vs BAU, vitamins & supplements increased 250% vs BAU, and tier 2+ customers contributed to a 1.5X spike in demand.
As customers gear up for Dhanteras and Diwali, Amazon Fresh and Everyday Essentials bring together dedicated festive storefronts – Indian Sweets store, Dhanteras store, Dry Fruit store, Gifting Storefront and GST #BachatUtsav, offering a curated selection of traditional delicacies, premium dry fruits, gifting hampers, and festive essentials to help customers celebrate with convenience, freshness, and great value. Customers can enjoy up to 70% off and a 10% instant discount on Credit Card and EMI transactions from Axis Bank, RBL, IDFC and Bank of Baroda Credit Cards, along with IDFC Debit Cards.
From farm-fresh grocery sourced directly from local farmers with a 4-step quality check to everyday essentials, Indian sweets, gourmet groceries, dry fruits, chocolates, and last-minute gifts — Amazon Grocery offers the widest selection at great value, all with convenient 2-hour slotted delivery.