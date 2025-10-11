Make Your Diwali Extra Special with Amazon Grocery’s Festive Selection

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, which started on September 22, is ushering in a season of joy and abundance for customers across India. Amazon Grocery is seeing strong growth across essentials, festive gifting, and gourmet indulgences, reflecting how customers are blending health-conscious choices with traditional favorites. Premium fruits such as berries and avocados grew 3X and 2X respectively, while nuts have surged 21X, underscoring the rise of premium and wellness-led gifting.

The recent GST reductions played a pivotal role in shaping customer demand across categories – Beverages, oils, and cereals grew over 100% vs BAU. The demand for high-protein foods and spreads from D2C brands surged over 150%. Holistic wellness was a standout priority, whey protein sales rose 180% vs BAU, vitamins & supplements increased 250% vs BAU, and tier 2+ customers contributed to a 1.5X spike in demand.

As customers gear up for Dhanteras and Diwali, Amazon Fresh and Everyday Essentials bring together dedicated festive storefronts – Indian Sweets store, Dhanteras store, Dry Fruit store, Gifting Storefront and GST #BachatUtsav, offering a curated selection of traditional delicacies, premium dry fruits, gifting hampers, and festive essentials to help customers celebrate with convenience, freshness, and great value. Customers can enjoy up to 70% off and a 10% instant discount on Credit Card and EMI transactions from Axis Bank, RBL, IDFC and Bank of Baroda Credit Cards, along with IDFC Debit Cards.