Sensex, Nifty 50 turn flat after rally: Time to book profits?

After five days of gains, the Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday but quickly lost momentum, turning volatile amid global cues and sectoral churn. As of 9:32 AM:



Sensex: Down 160 pts to 82,284

Nifty 50: Down 5 pts to 25,097

Key Trends

Nifty Auto, IT, Metal, and Oil & Gas sectors showed gains

Bank and Financial Services dipped

Midcaps and Smallcaps continued their uptrend

Expert Views

VK Vijayakumar (Geojit): Nifty to consolidate in the 24,500–25,500 range. Some profit booking is likely, but liquidity may support dips.

Akshay Chinchalkar (Axis Securities): Technicals point to a bullish breakout with upside potential to 25,800, as long as Nifty stays above 24,800.

Ajit Mishra (Religare): Stay cautious in mid & small caps; focus on quality stocks with a favorable risk-reward ratio.

What's Next?

The outcome of ongoing US-China trade talks will likely shape short-term market sentiment. While optimism exists, a quick resolution is unlikely.

Should You Book Profits?

Some profit booking is advised to hedge against volatility, especially after recent highs and stretched valuations. However, the underlying sentiment remains bullish with strong domestic liquidity.