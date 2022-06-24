Market Live Updates Today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index with a gain of 95 points.

The Indian benchmarks recouped most of the previous session losses and ended on a positive note in a highly volatile session on June 23 with the Nifty comfortably finishing above 15,500. At close, the Sensex was up 443.19 points or 0.86% at 52,265.72, and the Nifty was up 143.40 points or 0.93% at 15,556.70.

US Markets



Wall Street's main indexes posted solid gains on Thursday, fuelled by strong performance from defensive and tech shares that outweighed declines for economically sensitive groups as worries persisted about a potential recession.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.23 points, or 0.64%, to 30,677.36, the S&P 500 gained 35.84 points, or 0.95%, to 3,795.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 179.11 points, or 1.62%, to 11,232.19.



Asian Markets



Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were higher on Friday as investors weigh recession fears. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 1.7%. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.92%, and the Kosdaq advanced 3.81%. In Japan markets, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.66%, while the Topix climbed 0.23%.

