Markets rebound around 1% tracking rally in global peers

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 1 per cent higher on Tuesday after two days of massive decline, following a drop in crude oil prices and recovery in global peers amid indications that the West Asia crisis could end soon. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 639.82 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 78,205.98. During the day, it surged 960.09 points or 1.23 per cent to 78,526.25. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 233.55 points or 0.97 per cent to end at 24,261.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement were among the major gainers. Eternal, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

"Dalal Street mirrored the improvement in global sentiment after the sharp decline in crude oil prices, following comments from Trump hinting at a possible end to the war. Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices, with most sectors trading in positive territory," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.