Markets remain range bound in lackluster session

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed range-bound for the second consecutive session and ended flat on Wednesday in a highly volatile trade amid escalated geopolitical tensions and selling in Bajaj twins. Sustained foreign fund inflows, however, restricted the markets decline.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge declined 46.14 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 80,242.24. During the day, it hit a high of 80,525.61 and a low of 79,879.15, gyrating 646.46 points. The NSE Nifty ended marginally lower by 1.75 points or 0.01 per cent at 24,334.20.

“Nifty extended its consolidation for the second consecutive session, closing flat ahead of key US economic data (Q1 GDP) today. Market sentiment remains cautious due to the ongoing India-Pakistan geopolitical concerns,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head (research), Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

“Benchmark indices closed largely flat for the second straight session on Wednesday in a range-bound market. However, broader mid and smallcap indices closed sharply lower for the day. Markets traded in a narrow range, digesting earnings announcements. There are no clear or strong signals from the macro side to push the markets decisively in either direction. While trade deal optimism persisted, the border situation remained tense,” Satish Chandra Aluri, Analyst, Lemonn Markets Desk, said.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv dropped over five per cent, while Bajaj Finance tanked almost five per cent each. Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs2,417 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025. Meanwhile, NBFC firm Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs3,940 crore in the March 2025 quarter.