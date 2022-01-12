Markets stage smart rebound after initial hiatus

Mumbai: Continuing its winning run for the third consecutive session, the BSE benchmark Sensex added another 221 points to revisit the 60,500-level on Tuesday, propped up by buying mainly in IT and financial shares. After early hiccups, the 30-share benchmark remained poised throughout the session and went on to hit the day's high of 60,689.25. It finally ended 221.26 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 60,616.89. Likewise, the NSE Nifty gained 52.45 points or 0.29 per cent to finish at 18,055.75.

HCL Tech topped the Sensex gainers' chart with a leap of 4.30 per cent, followed by HDFC, Tech Mahindra, TCS, RIL, Sun Pharma and SBI.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy's and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards, dropping up to 3.32 per cent. "Domestic benchmark indices showcased a flattish trend with positive bias as the market weighed the expectations of a strong quarter amid concerns over rising cases, supply issue and inflationary pressure. Global market was on the edge as Fed meeting minutes hinted at rate hikes, elevated US inflation and the awaited release of US CPI inflation data. Domestic inflation levels are also likely to be significant due to unfavourable base effect though food prices have declined during December," said Vinod Nair, head (research) at Geojit Financial Services.