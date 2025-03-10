Marking International Women’s Day, the SheLeadsTech event, organized by ISACAHyderabadChapter, was a remarkable platform for advancing cybersecurity, cyber safety, and women’s empowerment

SMT N.Swetha,IPS, DCP, DD, underscored the significance of women in cybersecurity, advocating for stronger representation in leadership roles. while SMT. Dara Kavitha, DCP, Cyber Crimes, highlighted the importance of cyber awareness and proactive security measures in today’s digital world.

The event featured insightful discussions on cyber threats, career growth, and digital trust, inspiring attendees to lead and innovate. Under the leadership of GCS Sarma Chapter President with the support of women board members Ardha Varalakshmi SheLeadsTech Director, Sharon Social Media Director, Dr. Sowjanya Academics Director, Usha Gayatri Asst. Treasurer, the event reinforced a commitment to fostering inclusivity and security in the tech world.

ISACA Hyderabad Chapter remains dedicated to empowering women in tech, driving a safer and more diverse digital future.