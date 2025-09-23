Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City Brings the Best of Long Stay Offerings to the Heart of the City

Bengaluru, also known as the “Silicon Valley of India,” is where innovation meets tradition - a vibrant city that pulses with entrepreneurial energy and cultural richness. As a magnet for multinational corporations, ambitious start-ups, and a diverse, cosmopolitan workforce, it stands as a key destination for business professionals and expatriates seeking purpose-driven, long-term stays. Beyond its dynamic corporate landscape, Bengaluru is also steeped in nature and history with tree-lined boulevards, sprawling gardens like Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park, and architectural history in Bangalore Palace and Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace. The city’s mild climate and thriving cultural scene rich in music, art, and diverse cuisine, offers a nurturing backdrop that invites residents to find balance, connection, and inspiration throughout their stay.

“India’s corporate landscape is evolving rapidly, especially in innovation-driven cities like Bengaluru. This transformation is creating a clear demand for a new category of accommodations, ones that go beyond traditional hospitality,” said Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President- South Asia, Marriott International Inc. “Business travellers today seek consistency, spaciousness, and a sense of community that supports both their professional and personal lives during extended stays. Marriott Executive Apartments’ debut in Bengaluru is a thoughtfully designed response to these needs, offering the trusted service of Marriott, flexible living spaces, and personalized amenities. This launch reflects our strategic commitment to lead in the long-stay segment, bridging the gap between conventional hospitality and the evolving expectations of modern business living.”

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group, said, ‘UB City was envisioned as a landmark that contributes to Bengaluru’s skyline and lifestyle. With the opening of Marriott Executive Apartments, we are adding a new residential hospitality option within the development. This collaboration combines Prestige Group’s experience in creating integrated spaces and Marriott’s expertise in long-stay accommodation, providing guests with a convenient living experience in the heart of the city.”

The property features 190 well-appointed accommodations across six distinctive categories: 59 superior rooms with sweeping city views, 35 studio retreats, 66 one-bedroom apartments, 21 two-bedroom residences, six three-bedroom residences, and a signature presidential suite with an expansive terrace. Each apartment is elegantly furnished and designed to support long stays, offering separate sleeping, living, and dining areas, a dedicated workspace, and a fully equipped kitchen. Additional amenities such as a Bose Bluetooth sound system, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, in-room washer and dryer, housekeeping service, and secure parking ensure a seamless and comfortable experience.

Reflecting the city’s cultural spirit, the culinary experience at Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City is designed to nourish both body and soul. The Market, an all-day dining venue offers a vibrant menu inspired by Bengaluru’s diverse culinary heritage, where local spices meet global classics in a relaxed yet refined setting. Madras Kitchen pays tribute to Southern India’s rich food traditions, reimagined with a contemporary flair, while The Bar serves inventive cocktails alongside regional favorites in an intimate, modern atmosphere. For quick, on-the-go needs, the Grab & Go ensures effortless gourmet convenience. Under the open sky, The Roof brings a celebration of Asian-style grills, offering a perfect retreat for guests to unwind after a productive day.

Guests can seek renewal of body and spirit at the 24/7 Fitness Centre equipped with a serene yoga room, a rooftop infinity pool, and a signature spa with secluded treatment suites for singles and couples. Whether through a revitalizing workout or tranquil massage, rejuvenation is always within reach.

Wajeed Bagwan, General Manager of Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City commented on the opening, “Bengaluru possesses a dual soul - one foot in the circuitry of tomorrow, the other planted firmly in the tranquil soil of its storied past. Here, at Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City, we endeavor not merely to host, but to embody the very rhythm of this magnificent metropolis. Designed with discerning guests in mind, our property offers more than accommodation, it offers a true home away from home, where comfort meets sophistication. With a team devoted to excellence, we extend not just a stay, but an invitation to dwell, to discover, and to belong.”

Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.