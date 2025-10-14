Maruti Suzuki signs Memorandum of Agreement with the Transport Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, to automate 10 driving test tracks under its CSR initiative

Chennai / New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“Maruti Suzuki”) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (“MoA”) with the Transport Department, Government of Tamil Nadu to set up 10 Automated Driving Test Tracks (“ADTTs”) across the state.

These ADTTs will be located at Marthandam, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore (Central), Madurai (North), Tuticorin, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Tiruvannamalai, Sivagangai, and Trichy (West) in Tamil Nadu. The locations are based on recommendations from the Transport Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, taking into account the high volume of driving licenses issued and their connectivity to nearby cities.

The MoA signing ceremony was graced by Thiru S.S. Sivasankar, Hon’ble Minister for Transport and Electricity and Thiru Dheeraj Kumar, IAS, Home Secretary. The MoA was signed by Tmt. R Gajalakshmi, IAS, Transport and Road Safety Commissioner and Mr. Tarun Agarwal, Senior Vice President, CSR, Maruti Suzuki.









The ADTTs use video analytics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Harnessing Automobiles for Safety (HAMS) technologies to enable a technology-enabled, standardized, and objective driving license testing process. This ensures zero human intervention, promotes transparency and adherence to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

Commending Maruti Suzuki on its road safety efforts, Hon’ble Minister for Transport and Electricity, Thiru S.S. Sivasankar said, “I applaud car market leader Maruti Suzuki for its continued commitment to road safety through impactful initiatives across the country. Our government is committed to improving road safety in Tamil Nadu and this collaboration with Maruti Suzuki to establish automated driving license test tracks is a step in that direction. I am confident it will reinforce disciplined driving behaviour and enhance road safety standards across the state.”

Mr. Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki, said, “We are honoured to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu to introduce Automated Driving Test Tracks in the state. Automated driving license testing ensures a comprehensive, rigorous, transparent, and efficient assessment of a driver’s skill and knowledge. Only qualified and skilled applicants receive a driving license through this process. We believe that disciplined driving by these skilled drivers can contribute to safer roads. This initiative is a humble contribution by Maruti Suzuki to strengthen road safety in Tamil Nadu.”

Maruti Suzuki’s efforts in Road Safety:

Maruti Suzuki promotes road safety through 5Es i.e. Education, Evaluation, Enforcement, Engineering, and Emergency Care. One of the most significant projects in this direction is the large-scale rollout of Automated Driving Test Tracks.

To date, Maruti Suzuki has set up 45 ADTTs across India, including 17 in Uttar Pradesh, 14 in Delhi, 7 in Bihar, 4 in Uttarakhand, 2 in Haryana, and 1 in Jammu & Kashmir. In August 2025, the Company signed a MoA with Transport Department, Government of Rajasthan, to set up 21 ADTTs in the state. With the addition of 10 ADTTs in Tamil Nadu, the total will rise to 76 ADTTs nationwide.









The Company has also set up 8 Institutes of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTRs) and 23 Road Safety Knowledge Centres (RSKCs) in collaboration with various state governments to equip drivers with essential driving knowledge and skills.

Additionally, the Company implements Integrated Traffic Safety Management System (ITMS) with real-time monitoring and surveillance to support law enforcement and promote disciplined driving behaviour. To improve emergency care, the Company provides First Responder training to commercial drivers and other stakeholders.