Maruti Suzuki True Value celebrates 60 lakh pre-owned car sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki True Value (MSTV), India’s leading organised pre-owned car retail channel announces surpassing of the 60 lakh sales milestone. Since its inception in 2001, MSTV has achieved sustainable growth over the years, with a total of 492 697 cars sold in FY 24-25. Formed with the core values of Warmth, Simplicity, Transparency, Reliability & Professionalism, Maruti Suzuki True Value continues to be the preferred destination for customers looking for quality pre-owned cars.

Commenting on the milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “As we celebrate the 60 lakh sales milestone, we are deeply grateful to all our valued customers for their trust in True Value cars. Established over two decades ago, Maruti Suzuki True Value has consistently been a top consideration for a diverse demography of customers as a reliable and safe pre-owned car channel. Currently, it holds strong preference among young customers with an average age of 31 years. In fact, 85% of True Value customers are first-time buyers. True Value’s inherent trait of offering industry-leading services ensures that it offers complete peace of mind for our customers.”

All Maruti Suzuki True Value certified pre-owned cars are subjected to a rigorous 376-point quality check and refurbished with Maruti Suzuki Genuine Parts to earn their certification. Verification of service history, vehicle documentation, etc., are conducted before True Value vehicles are put up for sale. Further elevating customer confidence and trust, Maruti Suzuki True Value Certified Pre-owned cars are offered with a warranty of up to 1 year, along with 3 free services.

An extensive network of 606 Maruti Suzuki True Value showrooms across 305 cities in India provides easy access and nationwide support. Additionally, a customer-friendly digital journey via the Maruti Suzuki True Value app and website enables prospective customers to browse a wide range of pre-owned cars. Featuring intuitive search filters to browse inventory by model, price, location, etc., MSTVs’ digital presence is backed up by the best online-to-offline transition with online booking of test drives, and more. The accessible showroom network, along with expert guidance from trained relationship officers who prioritise customer needs and assist with seamless documentation, ensures end-to-end customer delight.

True Value customers also have the choice of Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, an end-to-end digitised platform offering a range of easy finance options from public and private banks and NBFCs, making True Value cars more accessible and attractive. Such initiatives collectively bolster the unwavering trust in Maruti Suzuki True Value, fostering long-term relationships built on transparency, quality, and customer-centricity.