Live
- Abhijeet opens up about the potential of ‘Miss Perfect’ to entertain audience
- By year-end, working strength in Delhi Judicial Service shall be nearly at par with sanctioned strength: HC
- ‘Happy Ending’ maintains an entertaining tone: Yash Puri
- Rythula Karuvu Keka program held in Dhone
- Man nabbed in Delhi for making Khalistani graffiti
- DQ unveils ‘beginning look’ of ‘The Goat Life’
- Megastar Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan Honor and Heartfelt Celebrity Wishes.
- India’s smartphone market remains flat in 2023, Apple surpasses 10-mn unit mark
- Leaked: Allu Arjun's Stunning Saree Look in Pushpa 2 Breaks the Internet
- Stalin outlines similarities between jallikattu and bull fighting, Tamil and Spanish languages
Just In
Max Healthcare posts 26% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 338 crore
Highlights
Max Healthcare on Wednesday reported 26 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 338 crore for the third quarter (October-December) of the current financial year up from Rs 269 crore in the same period of the previous year.
New Delhi: Max Healthcare on Wednesday reported 26 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 338 crore for the third quarter (October-December) of the current financial year up from Rs 269 crore in the same period of the previous year.
The Gross revenue of the hospital chain rose 14 per cent to Rs 1,779 crore during the quarter.
The healthcare company's cash from operations during the quarter was Rs 226 crore, of which Rs 137 crore was spent on ongoing capacity.
It also paid a dividend of Rs 97 crore during the quarter while the net cash stood at Rs 1,295 crore, according to a company statement.
The operating margin of the health chain during q3 worked out to 27.9 per cent compared with 28.3 per cent in the same quarter last year.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS