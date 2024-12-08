Mcap of six of top-10 most valued firms surges Rs 2.03 lakh crore, TCS biggest winner

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms surged Rs 2.03 lakh crore last week as the Indian stock market ended with gains.

In the trading session from December 2 to December 6, Nifty closed at 24,677 with a gain of 2.27 per cent or 546 points and Sensex closed at 81,709 with a gain of 2.39 per cent or 1,906 points.

This was the third consecutive week when the stock market closed in the green.

Among the top 10, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, and State Bank of India (SBI) were gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever were laggards.

The market capitalisation of TCS surged by Rs 62,574 crore to Rs 16,08,782 crore. The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 45,338 crore to Rs 14,19,270 crore. Infosys added Rs 26,885 crore taking its market cap to Rs 7,98,560 crore and the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries surged by Rs 26,185 crore to Rs 17,75,176 crore. The market capitalisation of SBI soared by Rs 22,311 crore to Rs 7,71,087 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 19,821 crore to its market capitalisation to Rs 9,37,545 crore.

On the other hand, the market capitalisation of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 16,720 crore to Rs 9,10,005 crore. The market valuation of ITC went lower by Rs 7,256 crore to Rs 5,89,572 crore and the market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 2,843.01 crore to Rs 5,83,673.71 crore. LIC's market cap declined by Rs 1,265 crore to Rs 6,21,937.02 crore. On Friday, the stock market ended with a marginal loss.

Sensex and Nifty declined by 56 points and 30 points, respectively.