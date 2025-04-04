MedPlus, Startoon partner to offer joint health test

City-based Startoon Labs Pvt Ltd, a medical device manufacturer, said it has entered a MoU (memorandum of understanding) with MedPlus, a pharmacy retail chain, for introducing Pheezee, its muscle and joint health monitoring device at the latter’s diagnostic centres.

The USFDA approved wearable prognostic device monitors and tracks the functional recovery of patients undergoing physiotherapy. The device generates AI-enabled reports providing insights of affected muscles, along with impressions and personalised recommendations for physiotherapists to make the right assessment.

On the device, Dr Srivani, Physiotherapist, said that, Pheezee is a powerful device that evaluates muscle function and nerve communication that enables precise diagnosis conditions such as joint pains and muscle disorders. A Pheezee test report, along with other static image reports gives a detailed and comprehensive picture of the joints, adding value to Orthopedics and Neurologists during their clinical diagnosis and patient counseling, Suresh Susurla, CEO and Co-founder, Startoon Labs, said.

Mythreyi Kondapi, CTO and Co-founder, Startoon Labs, added: “Introducing Pheezee at MedPlus is a game-changer in the field of muscle diagnostics. Millions of patients suffering from nerve and muscle disorders often go undiagnosed due to limited access to advanced testing facilities.”