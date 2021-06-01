MEIL donates 3 cryogenic oxygen tankers to AP 

Hyderabad: As part of its efforts to help various State governments fight Covid-19 pandemic, city-based infrastructure major Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) on Tuesday said it imported three cryogenic oxygen tankers from Singapore and handed them over to AP government free of cost

Each cryogenic tanker could supply 1.40 crore litres of medical oxygen. So, the three tanks will supply 4.20 crore litres of oxygen. On Tuesday evening, a Defence special flight from Singapore landed with tankers at Pangarh Air Force Station in West Bengal.

From there, the tankers were moved to Durgapur Steel Factory for filling oxygen in tanks. Oxygen produced in that steel plant has been allocated to to AP.

After filling oxygen, these three tanks will be transported in rail route, and will reach Andhra Pradesh by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, said P. Rajesh Reddy, Vice President, MEIL. The company imported 11 cryogenic tankers from Bangkok (Thailand) and handed over to Telangana State free of cost.

The tankers have been deployed to increase supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to hospitals and meet the shortage of medical oxygen in hospitals to fight against Covid.

With cooperation and coordination with Centrel and State governments, MEIL is importing tankers ahead of schedule.