Mercure Hyd KCP appoints new F&B manager

Hyderabad: Mercure Hyderabad KCP, on Friday announced the appointment of Amit Kumar as the new Food and Beverage Manager. Kumar has over 11 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

He has earlier worked with hotel brands such as Sheraton Hyderabad, The Westin Pune, The Westin Chennai, and Novotel Airport Hyderabad. In his last assignment Kumar worked with Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre as Banquet Manager.

At Mercure Hyderabad KCP, he will be responsible for overseeing all food and beverage operations, including the hotel’s outlets, banquets, and in-room dining, a press release mentioned.

Amandeep Singh, General Manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP, said: “We are excited to welcome Amit Kumar to our leadership team. His proven track record in operations, passion for hospitality, and creative approach to food and beverage management make him the ideal choice to lead our F&B division into the next phase of growth.”

He further added, “An alumnus of IHM Ranjita, Bhubaneswar, Kumar is known for his result-oriented leadership, hands-on management style, and his ability to foster guest loyalty through exceptional service delivery.”

On his appointment, Kumar said, “It is a privilege to join the Mercure Hyderabad KCP as Food and Beverage Manager.”