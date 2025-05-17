MetLife opens new GCCs in Hyd, Pune

Hyderabad: MetLife on Friday announced the expansion of their India operations with the creation of technology hubs in Hyderabad and Pune. This move reinforces the organisation’s continued commitment to enable growth, digital innovation and excellence across MetLife’s global network.

In April, the first cohort of technology associates began. The teams will play an important role in driving the adoption of emerging technologies and advanced analytics to further solution delivery and enhance the customer experience. Additionally, they’ll continue to help develop leading capabilities in cybersecurity, cloud migration and IT infrastructure modernisation.

Along with the existing MetLife teams that have worked out of Noida and Jaipur for more than a decade, the India operations will be known as the MetLife Global Capability Center (MGCC). They will operate as an extension of MetLife’s Global Technology and Operations team, which serves over 90 million customers across more than 40 markets. “With our new identity, our focus will be on executing end-to-end technology-based services and solutions that will drive significant value and growth for the company and opportunities for our employees,” said Ashish Srivastava, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, MGCC.