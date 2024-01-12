Live
- Police Commissioner felicitates 45 Traffic Farishtey volunteers
- Dismissed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal starts an AI Startup; Details
- BS Maqbool receives warm weclome in Nallacheruvu and Nambulapulakunta Mandals
- Ahoy home! Passengers call for increase in bus fleet
- Srimat Qadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam hundi fetches Rs.65,74,179/-
- Discord layoff 17 per cent of workforce; Details
- GHMC bags five awards in Swachh Survekshan
- Situation along border sensitive: Army Chief
- AP & TS NCC cadets impress VP with RDC 2024 perfomances
- Micron’s semicon unit will be operational by 2025
Gandhinagar: Global memory and data storage major Micron Technology on Thursday said the first phase of its plant in Gujarat’s Sanand will become operational in early 2025.It has already started construction of the plant by roping Tata Projects, and the hiring process has also begun, the US-based company’s president and chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra said at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.
“The first phase, which will include 5,00,000 square feet of plant clean room space, will become operational in early 2025,” he said.
