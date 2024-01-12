  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Micron’s semicon unit will be operational by 2025

Micron’s semicon unit will be operational by 2025
x
Highlights

Gandhinagar: Global memory and data storage major Micron Technology on Thursday said the first phase of its plant in Gujarat’s Sanand will become...

Gandhinagar: Global memory and data storage major Micron Technology on Thursday said the first phase of its plant in Gujarat’s Sanand will become operational in early 2025.It has already started construction of the plant by roping Tata Projects, and the hiring process has also begun, the US-based company’s president and chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra said at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

“The first phase, which will include 5,00,000 square feet of plant clean room space, will become operational in early 2025,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X