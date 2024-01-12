Micron’s semicon unit will be operational by 2025

Gandhinagar: Global memory and data storage major Micron Technology on Thursday said the first phase of its plant in Gujarat’s Sanand will become operational in early 2025.It has already started construction of the plant by roping Tata Projects, and the hiring process has also begun, the US-based company’s president and chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra said at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

“The first phase, which will include 5,00,000 square feet of plant clean room space, will become operational in early 2025,” he said.