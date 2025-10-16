Live
Midwest IPO Subscription Crosses 3 Times on Day 2 | Listing Date October 24, 2025
Midwest IPO, a ₹451 crore issue, is seeing strong subscription with over 3 times bids on Day 2. The shares are priced between ₹1,014 and ₹1,065 with listing expected on October 24, 2025.
The Midwest IPO is in its second day of subscription on October 16, 2025. On the first day, people applied for 1.84 times the shares available. The subscription will close on October 23, 2025.
About the Midwest IPO
The IPO is worth 451 crore rupees in total.
It includes a new share sale of 250 crore rupees and an offer for sale of 201 crore rupees.
The price per share is between 1,014 and 1,065 rupees.
The final list of who gets shares will be ready by October 20, 2025.
The shares will start trading on NSE and BSE from October 24, 2025.
The IPO is managed by DAM Capital Advisors, Intensive Fiscal Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors. KFin Technologies is the registrar.
Subscription Update
On the second day, different types of investors have applied as follows:
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.52 times
Non-Institutional Investors: 8.15 times
Retail Individual Investors: 2.65 times
Employees: 3.66 times
Overall, the total subscription is 3.22 times, which means more than three times the shares are applied for.
On the first day, the total subscription was 1.84 times.
What Will Midwest Do With the Money?
Midwest will use the money from the new shares for:
Paying back company loans.
General business needs.
Buying electric dump trucks.
Giving loans to its subsidiary Andhra Pradesh Granite to help their business.
Investing in another subsidiary, Midwest Neostone, to expand its quartz processing plant.