MK Stalin unveils Rs 68,773-cr new projects

MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave, Chennai: Tamil Nadu has attracted investments worth over Rs9 lakh crore in the last three years and generated 31 lakh new jobs, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Wednesday. Ahead of his visit to the United States next week to woo investors, Stalin on Wednesday unveiled a slew of new projects worth Rs68,773 crore that would generate 1 lakh jobs in the State.

“This is a very important day in the industrial and development history of Tamil Nadu. It is a day to showcase our economic prowess to the world -- and a day to realise that Tamil Nadu has a bright future,” the Chief Minister said at the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave here.

The projects unveiled by CM include the inauguration of 19 new projects worth Rs17,616 crore and laying the foundation stone for 28 different projects valued at Rs51,157 crore, he said. With the launch of these new projects, 1,06,803 new jobs will be created, he said.