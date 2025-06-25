MoD closes Rs 1,982 cr defence hardware deals

New Delhi: In a significant move to strengthen the Indian Army’s operational readiness in counter-terrorism operations, the Ministry of Defence has concluded 13 contracts worth Rs1,981.9 crore under the Emergency Procurement mechanism, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The key equipment being procured includes Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems, Low Level Lightweight Radars, Very Short Range Air Defence Systems and Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicles.

Loitering Munitions, including Vertical Take-Off and Landing systems, various categories of drones, Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles, Night Sights for Rifles, Bullet Proof Jackets and Ballistic Helmets also form part of the list.

These contracts, amounting to Rs1,981.90 crore, have been finalised against an overall sanctioned outlay of Rs2,000 crore for the Indian Army. Executed through fast-track procedures under the EP mandate, the procurement aims to enhance situational awareness, lethality, mobility, and protection for troops deployed in CT environments. The acquisitions were completed within compressed timelines to ensure rapid capability augmentation, according to the statement.

These procurements reflect the Ministry’s commitment to equipping the Indian Army with modern, mission-critical, and completely indigenous systems to meet emerging security challenges. The emergency procurement route continues to be a key enabler in bridging urgent capability gaps and ensuring the timely induction of vital operational equipment, the statement added.