Mohanty joins as NMDC Director-Production

Hyderabad: DK Mohanty assumed charge as Director (Production) of NMDC Ltd, a Schedule 'A' Government of India Enterprise, with Navaratna status, under the Ministry of Steel.



In 2015, he joined in the prestigious green field 3 MTPA NMDC Iron and Steel Plant (NISP) at Nagarnar, Bastar in Chhattisgarh. He was In-Charge of major packages and has played significant role for execution of works at NISP Project.

As Chief General Manager (Operations) he has prepared the strategy for operation of plant by giving direction to various O&M contracts, AMCs, manpower planning, budgeting, raw materials, spares and consumables that are required for commissioning and operation of NISP.

Mohanty started his career in Vizag Steel Plant, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd as Management Trainee (Technical) in the year 1987 after completing his BSc Engineering (Metallurgy) from NIT Rourkela. He has rich and varied experience spanning over 33 years in steel plant operations and projects. He has gained reputation to solve critical issues in steel making and project executions.