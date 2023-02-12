Money Plant Township new launch offer

Hyderabad: Sree Siddi Vinayaka Property Developers (SSVPD) has announced a new mega venture – Money Plant Township at Kolanupaka, Alair town in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana.

The 120-acre gated community is being developed in three phases.

The cost of a 120-sq yard plot in this DTCP approved layout is fixed at Rs 6.96 lakh. On the occasion of its launch on February 12, 2023 (Sunday), the company gave a special offer price at Rs 6 lakh only. While the regular price is Rs 5,799 per sq yard, it announced a limited period offer at Rs 4,999 per sq yard. SSVPD management will take care of the maintenance of the sandal wood trees that will be grown in these plots.

Apart from the returns, each plot owner will be given access to international standard clubhouse and free resort membership, the company said in a statement.