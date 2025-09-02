Live
- Stock markets extend previous day's rally; Sensex climbs over 200 points
- Akshay Oberoi: Made a silent wish that get the chance to work with Shashank Khaitan
- Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan destroys villages, kills 800 people, with 2,500 injured
- Rupee falls 6 paise to 88.16 against US dollar in early trade
- Venus Williams enters women''s doubles quarterfinals at US Open
- ‘CM’s vision is to empower every woman as an entrepreneur
- Red alert in J&K for thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides
- Heavy rain alert issued to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher ahead of key GST meet
- US Open: Anisimova sets Swiatek showdown in QF; Osaka stuns Gauff
Morgan Stanley raises bar on India’s GDP growth forecast
New Delhi: Morgan Stanley has raised its forecast for India’s GDP growth in 2025-26 on the back of the robust 7.8 per cent growth in the April-June...
New Delhi: Morgan Stanley has raised its forecast for India’s GDP growth in 2025-26 on the back of the robust 7.8 per cent growth in the April-June quarter and expects the forthcoming cuts in GST to spur domestic demand, which would offset the decline in exports due to the US tariff hike.
For the financial year 2025-26, Morgan Stanley has revised its real GDP growth upwards to 6.7 per cent year-on-year from 6.2 per cent projected earlier.
“We expect impending GST tax cuts, the upcoming festive season and strong trends in rural demand to provide a fillip to domestic demand. As such, we expect the composition of growth to change with public spending softening, external demand weakening (mainly goods exports) and private sector demand picking up,” the report said.