Multiplex player INOX forays into movie and sports merchandise

INOX has forayed into sports and movie merchandise and will make the products available through its website and mobile app.

The exhibitor has partnered with Macmerise, an online consumer goods company, to offer a range of products including official and licensed merchandise available in categories like mobile and electronic accessories, fashion apparel, games and stationeries, consumer electronics and home and kitchen.



INOX's range of products will include merchandise from Disney, Marvel, Lucas Films, Warner Bros (DC Comics), and Universal.



The merchandise range will also include products of the Indian Cricket Team and Indian Premier League (IPL). These products will be available through FanCode and Mobile Premier League (MPL) respectively.



"With aspiration of our ever-increasing and young customer base at an all-time high, it is important for us to keep them engaged by offering them more than just a cinematic content experience," said Anand Vishal, Chief Sales and Revenue Officer - INOX Leisure Limited.



INOX's FY22 total revenues stood at Rs 706 crore, while EBITDA stood at Rs 87 crore and profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 164 crore.



Last financial year, the exhibitor registered footfall of 23 million, with Q4 alone delivering 11 million count. F&B revenues stood at Rs 193 crore with spend per head (SPH) increasing to Rs 91, up from Rs 77 in FY21.



In the fourth quarter of FY22, the company saw a strong business during March with highest ever box office and food and beverage (F&B) collection in a single month. Q4 had six blockbuster releases including Valimai, Bheemla Nayak, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Radhe Shyam and RRR.



During the fourth quarter, INOX launched the first cinema wallet called INOX InstaPay for tickets and F&B across all INOX multiplexes in India, through its app, and website.