Mum Bullion Closing Rate

Gold prices today
Mumbai: Mumbaibullionrates:- Closingrates:- Silvers pot (Inrsperkilo) :73,636.00 Standard gold (99.5) :58,432.00 Pure gold(99.9):58,667.00

