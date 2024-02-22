Live
Mumbai Metro to produce biogas power from wet waste
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will produce biogas to generate electricity and light up the LT Market under its Corporate Environment Responsibility initiatives, an official said here on Thursday.
The MMRC has awarded the contract for a 1.5 TPD capacity bio-methanation plant to produce electricity from tonnes of municipal organic wet waste generated daily.
The move, in collaboration with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, is in compliance with the environmental clearance granted for the redevelopment project of the Kalbadevi-Girgaon building.
The biogas produced under this waste to energy project would be utilised for electricity generation for lighting the LT market at Grant Road, and contribute to the betterment of the city, said R. Ramana, Director, MMRC.
"This project will facilitate production of clean energy and provide for environmentally sound management of municipal organic wet waste. It will also help to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions apart from reducing the cost of transporting the waste and is a cost-effective solution for protection of Environment," said Ramana.
The contracted company, Aerocare Aviation Services Ltd., will install, operate and maintain the project, and has implemented similar works with the BMC in the past.