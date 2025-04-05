Musk’s Grok-3 slightly outperforms Chinese DeepSeek AI: Report

New Delhi: As the artificial intelligence (AI) turf war escalates, Elon Musk-owned Grok and Chinese DeepSeek models now stand at the forefront of AI capability -- one optimised for accessibility and efficiency and the other for brute-force scale -- despite the vast disparity in training resources, a report showed on Saturday.

Grok-3 represents scale without compromise -- 200,000 NVIDIA H100s chasing frontier gains, while DeepSeek-R1 delivers similar performance using a fraction of the compute, signalling that innovative architecture and curation can rival brute force, according to Counterpoint Research.

Since February, DeepSeek has grabbed global headlines by open-sourcing its flagship reasoning model DeepSeek-R1 to deliver performance on a par with the world’s frontier reasoning models.

“What sets it apart isn’t just its elite capabilities, but the fact that it was trained using only 2,000 NVIDIA H800 GPUs — a scaled-down, export-compliant alternative to the H100, making its achievement a masterclass in efficiency,” said Wei Sun, principal analyst in AI at Counterpoint.

Musk’s xAI has unveiled Grok-3, its most advanced model to date, which slightly outperforms DeepSeek-R1, OpenAI’s GPT-o1 and Google’s Gemini 2.

“Unlike DeepSeek-R1, Grok-3 is proprietary and was trained using a staggering 200,000 H100 GPUs on xAI’s supercomputer Colossus, representing a giant leap in computational scale,” said Sun.

Grok-3 embodies the brute-force strategy — massive compute scale (representing billions of dollars in GPU costs) driving incremental performance gains. It’s a route only the wealthiest tech giants or governments can realistically pursue.

“In contrast, DeepSeek-R1 demonstrates the power of algorithmic ingenuity by leveraging techniques like Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) and reinforcement learning for reasoning, combined with curated and high-quality data, to achieve comparable results with a fraction of the compute,” explained Sun.

Grok-3 proves that throwing 100x more GPUs can yield marginal performance gains rapidly. But it also highlights rapidly diminishing returns on investment (ROI), as most real-world users see minimal benefit from incremental improvements.

In essence, DeepSeek-R1 is about achieving elite performance with minimal hardware overhead, while Grok-3 is about pushing boundaries by any computational means necessary, said the report.



