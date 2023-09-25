Muthoot Finance NCD issue oversubscribed

Hyderabad: Muthoot finance Ltd 32 Series of public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCD) with the base issue of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain over subscription up to Rs 600 crore aggregating up to tranche limit of Rs 700 crore-issue got oversubscribed on the first day of the issue with Rs 770.35 crore.

George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance, said: “We are glad and grateful for the support of our investors and this achievement reflects our dedication to providing excellent service to our retail investors, who have been an integral part of our journey.” He adds, “Through a widespread presence across the nation with over 4,700 branches, we have been able to earn significant trust from people for generations.”