Mutual funds NFO inflows drop 42% in FY23

Hit by markets regulator Sebi’s ban on the launch of new fund offerings (NFOs), mutual funds’ collection through fresh schemes remained subdued at Rs62,342 crore in 2022-23, which was 42 per cent lower than in the preceding fiscal.

However, a higher number of NFOs were launched in 2022-23 (FY23) compared to the preceding year. A total of 253 new schemes were floated in FY23, which was way higher than 176 new fund offers (NFOs) launched in 2021-22, according to the data compiled by Morningstar India.

Moreover, in the current fiscal so far, AMCs have floated 12 NFOs in different categories, the industry data stated. In the past fiscal year, fund managers focused on passive funds and fixed income categories like fixed maturity plans. As per the data, a total of 182 open-end funds and 71 closed-end funds were launched in the financial year 2022-23, and cumulatively, these funds garnered Rs 62,342 crore.

In comparison, 176 NFOs were floated in 2021-22 and cumulatively, these funds were able to mobilise Rs1,07,896 crore, while 84 new schemes were launched in 2020-21 raising Rs42,038 crore. Usually, NFOs come during a surging market when investor sentiment is high and optimistic. The stock market performance along with positive investor sentiments led to higher fund mobilisation through NFOs in 2021-22.

However, the NFO collections in FY23 were impacted by several factors such as three months ban imposed by Sebi on launching new schemes, highly volatile markets, FPI outflows and global factors, experts believe. Generally, an AMC launches a new mutual fund scheme -- NFO -- to bridge the gap in its product portfolio. Post the categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes by Sebi in 2017, many AMCs merged existing mutual fund (MF) schemes and launched NFOs.