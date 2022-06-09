My Home Group launches new project in Tellapur

Hyderabad: My Home Group launches another flagship residential project - My Home Sayuk located at Gopanpally to Tellapur Road, with a close proximity to Hitec City and Financial District Gachibowli. My Home Sayuk is in the first phase of a mega integrated township – Tellapur Techno City, which is a joint venture between My Home Group and Pratima Group.

Film actor Allu Arjun announces the launch of the project. Each tower has eight flats per floor comprising of 2BHK, 2.5BHK, and 3BHK premium lifestyle apartments in sizes ranging from 1,355 sft to 2,262 sft. The project has one-lakh sft clubhouse, an upcoming international school adjacent to Sayuk, two rooftop tennis courts and a temperature controlled swimming pool.

In collaboration with Pratima Group, My Home Constructions is developing this integrated township in multiple phases. Coming up as phase 1 of the integrated township, My Home Sayuk is spread over 25.37 acre rising to G+39 floors offering 82 per cent open areas. Out of the total 12 towers, six are under My Home Sayuk with 3,780 flats open for booking.

Dr J Rameswar Rao, Chairman of My Home Group, said: "My Home has been a pioneer for over three decades in developing housing projects with comfort of living, convenience of location and close-knit of communities. My Home Sayuk is a continuation of the same commitment. It is all about celebrating a connected world where you can make new connections every day."