NAR-India meet in Bengaluru on Aug 6

Hyderabad: The Indian Arm of the National Association of Realtors (NAR-India) announced the 14th Annual Convention of Realtors will be held in Bengaluru on August 6-7, 2022. The Convention is a much-awaited event and magnum opus for the real estate industry from India and abroad.

This year the event is named Yes Realtor, and the theme is to build "Respect for the Profession & Respect for the Professional". Every year the NAR India Convention is well attended, but post-pandemic, this is the largest event planned and expected to be attended by more than 2,000 national and international delegates and respected professionals from the industry. It brings together realtors, developers, investors, and other real estate sector stakeholders from India and around the world to network, learn, and forge valuable business relationships. The event is hosted by CREA (I), the confederation of Real Estate Associates (India) based in Bengaluru, which is planning to showcase the best across all parties related to the Real estate sector. The knowledge partners are IIM Bangalore, and Credai Bengaluru is the official support partner for the event.

Speaking about the event, the President of NAR India, Samir Arora, said, "Yes Realtor is no more just a congregation of 2,000 plus Realty Stars at iconic Bangalore Palace or just a learning, networking & business exchange platform but it is a momentum now. A momentum that will redefine the next phase of Real Estate Industry growth together by Realtors and Developers. The world-class Convention is a solidarity movement that will lead to the Goal of building "Respect for the Profession & Respect for the Professional."