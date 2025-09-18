Nation-Wide Study Confirms ChilRun full Accelerates Growth and Development in Children, in just 90 days

Panacea Biotec Pharma Limited’s scientifically formulated oral nutritional supplement - ChilRun full has demonstrated considerable success in enhancing childhood growth, especially among Fullones at risk of malnutrition, according to the results of a comprehensive 90-day nationwide post-marketing observational study, conducted by Panacea Biotec.

Childhood malnutrition continues to affect one in three children globally, particularly in India, where 35% of children under five are stunted and 19% are wasted (NFHS-5). Hidden hunger, micronutrient deficiency, remains a major contributor, silently impairing brain development, immunity, and physical growth.

Dr. Rajesh Jain, Managing Director, Panacea Biotec Pharma says, “At Panacea Biotec, we are committed to improving child health with science-led, evidence-backed innovations. This study reinforces the vital role of ChilRun full in bridging the nutrition gap in growing children. It’s about giving every child the chance to grow up healthy, energetic and strong. Panacea Biotec is dedicated to enabling people to live well and live longer; we see ChilRun full as a transformative tool in pediatric nutrition and in the fight against malnutrition.”

As global and national efforts accelerate to address childhood malnutrition, total nutrition products like ChilRun full are poised to play a central role. Backed by rigorous data and clinical outcomes, ChilRun full provides a strong nutritional foundation for Healthy, Energetic and Strong Kids.

Key Highlights of the study: The post-marketing observational study evaluated the safety and efficacy of ChilRun full, administered twice daily over 90 days. Anthropometric data (height, weight, BMI) was collected at four intervals (Day 0, 30, 60 and 90) under supervision of several well known pediatricians

● 2,851 children aged 2+ years participated across 282 clinics in 32 Indian cities

● Continuous supplementation with ChilRun full (twice a day for 90 days) led to significant improvements in height, weight and BMI across all age groups

● Up to 20.56% weight gain observed in undernourished children