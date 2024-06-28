  • Menu
NCAER forecasts 7.5% GDP growth for FY25

NCAER forecasts 7.5% GDP growth for FY25
New Delhi: India’s GDP growth during 2024-25 may turn out to be higher than seven per cent and even close to 7.5 per cent as high-frequency indicators...

New Delhi: India’s GDP growth during 2024-25 may turn out to be higher than seven per cent and even close to 7.5 per cent as high-frequency indicators show resilience amid growth dynamism in the economy, according to the latest monthly economic review released by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

The monthly economic review for June noted that this outlook was underpinned by the buoyancy in economic activity witnessed in the first quarter, a keen policy focus on investment and growth and macroeconomic stability; and the expectations of normal monsoon.

“This outlook is underpinned by the buoyancy in economic activity witnessed in the first quarter; a keen policy focus on investment, growth, and macroeconomic stability; and the expectations of normal monsoon,” said NCAER Director General Poonam Gupta.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its projections for India’s real GDP growth for FY25 to 7.2 per cent from 7 per cent.

