Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
NCLT refuses to defer Byju's EGM to raise capital via rights issue
In a breather for embattled edtech company Byju's, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday refused to stay the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) called by the board of directors to raise the capital via the rights issue.
New Delhi: In a breather for embattled edtech company Byju's, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday refused to stay the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) called by the board of directors to raise the capital via the rights issue.
The tribunal in Bengaluru has given April 4 as the next date of hearing.
According to sources, the tribunal judge was convinced by the evidence submitted and arguments made by Byju’s counsels, who made a case that the "only objective of the petitioners is to be restrictive".
The court also cited a Supreme Case judgment to conclude that since the only objective is to increase the authorised capital for the rights issue, there is no reason to pause or postpone the EGM.
Last month, the NCLT directed Byju's to keep funds received from the rights issue in an escrow account till the disposal of the case.
As funds remain stuck, Byju's has mandated all its employees to work from home as it gives up office spaces across the country amid several cash crunch.
"We processed part salaries for everyone for February to the extent of capital we could get outside the rights issue. The company will pay the balance once the rights issue funds are available, which we expect shortly," the company had said in a letter to employees.
The company is giving up office spaces as the leases expired, keeping only its Bengaluru-based headquarters.