Live
- Tirupati will be developed as a spiritual corridor: BJP State chief
- Apollo Hospitals to support cancer patients
- Dasari Srinivasulu appointed HDPT Chairman
- Settipalli land issue will be resolved soon: Collector
- Rs 1.1 cr donation to TTD
- Albendazole drive held to curb anaemia in children
- No remains found in latest excavation at Dharmasthala
- Tiranga rally held with 1000-ft national flag
- Prohibition & Excise officers complete training
- 'Bedroom Jihadis' the new nuisance for security in J&K
Net direct tax mop-up falls 4% to Rs 6.64 lakh cr
Highlights
It’s mostly due to higher refunds: Data
New Delhi: Net direct tax collection dipped 3.95 per cent to Rs6.64 lakh crore so far this fiscal, mainly on account on higher refunds, according to government data released on Tuesday.
Direct tax includes taxes on income paid by companies, individuals, and by professionals, and other entities. Net corporate tax collection stood at about Rs2.29 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax (which includes individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms) was at Rs4.12 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) mop-up was Rs22,362 crore between April 1-August 11.
Next Story