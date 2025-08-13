Net direct tax mop-up falls 4% to Rs 6.64 lakh cr

New Delhi: Net direct tax collection dipped 3.95 per cent to Rs6.64 lakh crore so far this fiscal, mainly on account on higher refunds, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Direct tax includes taxes on income paid by companies, individuals, and by professionals, and other entities. Net corporate tax collection stood at about Rs2.29 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax (which includes individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms) was at Rs4.12 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) mop-up was Rs22,362 crore between April 1-August 11.