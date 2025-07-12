New Credai Hyd team pushes for reforms, infra boost

Hyderabad: The newly-elected leadership of CredaiHyderabad has unveiled a progressive roadmap for the city’s real estate sector, pledging holistic development, policy reforms, and infrastructure support. In its first formal media interaction since taking office on June 20, the committee outlined its vision for a more inclusive, transparent, and investment-friendly property market.

N Jaideep Reddy, president, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) – Hyderabad, described the new leadership team as “young, diverse, and energetic”, representing all geographical quadrants—North, South, East, and West Hyderabad. He emphasised that many of the current office bearers are second-generation developers who rose through the Credai Youth Wing, which now comprises over 100 active members. “Our team is rooted in experience and driven by fresh energy,” Reddy said.

Within just three weeks of assuming charge, Credai Hyderabad has initiated dialogues with key government departments, especially the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), to address long-pending regulatory and operational challenges. Reddy termed the government’s response ‘very positive’, citing encouraging movement on stalled issues.

The real estate sector in Hyderabad continues to exhibit strong fundamentals. According to Credai, property registrations in May 2025 alone crossed Rs 4,300 crore, registering a 14 per cent year-on-year growth. This surge, Reddy noted, is supported by Hyderabad’s expanding employment hubs, a favorable investment climate, and ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

Looking ahead, the city is expected to add nearly 200 million square feet of office space by 2026, fueled by rising demand from Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and sustained public investment in infrastructure. Projects such as the Regional Ring Road (RRR), Phase-II of the Metro Rail, and elevated corridors are set to significantly boost urban connectivity and ease mobility across the city.

A major initiative announced was a mega property exhibition scheduled for August 15–17 at the Hitex Exhibition Center. The event will showcase over 300 real estate projects, including luxury apartments, villas, and gated communities, across more than 70 stalls in two large halls spanning 80,000 square feet.

“This show will be a one-stop destination for homebuyers to compare, clarify, and choose properties under a single roof,” said Credai convenor Kurra Srinath. The exhibition will also feature cultural elements such as Telangana’s traditional art, crafts, and food courts to create a festive atmosphere for families.

CredaiHyderabad is also pressing for key regulatory reforms. The body called for a reduction in stamp duty and simplification of approval processes, which are currently mired in bureaucratic delays across departments such as HMDA, GHMC, and the Water Board. Developers are often required to obtain water feasibility certificates despite the absence of a standard process.

“To truly improve ease of doing business, we urge the state to unify these services under a single-window clearance system that integrates fire safety, electricity, water, and municipal permissions,” said a Credai representative.

Another contentious regulation under scrutiny is the mortgage clause mandated by GO 86, which requires developers to mortgage 10 per cent of the land. “Given the full implementation of RERA, this clause is outdated. We are requesting its revision or removal,” Credai leaders argued.

Responding to perceptions that West Hyderabad is the city’s only growth zone, the leadership highlighted robust developments across North, East, and South. “The people tend to focus on the West due to higher visibility and marketing, but the real growth is across the city,” they asserted.

With recent rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India making home loans more affordable, Credai Hyderabad believes now is an ideal time for buyers to invest.

“Hyderabad remains more affordable than metros like Bengaluru or Chennai. With better infrastructure and quality of life, the timing couldn’t be better,” they added. Concluding, Reddy reiterated the association’s commitment to sustainable, inclusive growth and collaboration with all stakeholders. “CredaiHyderabad is ready to lead from the front and ensure our city remains one of India’s most vibrant real estate destinations.”