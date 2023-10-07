Live
New fund from Baroda BNP Paribas MF
Hyderabad: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund announced the launch of Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in small-cap stocks.
The fund will be managed by Shiv Chanani (Senior Fund Manager). Shiv has over 24 years of experience and has deep experience in mid and small cap space. The fund will be benchmarked against Nifty Small Cap 250 TR Index.
The NFO opened on Friday and will close on October 20, 2023. It has two plans: Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan and Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan.
