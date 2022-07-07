Newgen and Coforge Form a Global Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Digital for Organizations

Newgen Software today announced its partnership with Coforge to empower leading insurance firms, public sector organizations, and others in the US, Europe, and the rest of the world.

The company in a statement said that this alliance brings together Coforge's expertise and implementation resources strength with Newgen's business insights and robust, secure, and scalable low code digital transformation platform—NewgenONE.

Vic Gupta, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Coforge, said, "Coforge offers services across a full low code and no code application lifecycle, from advisory to implementation and ongoing management and operations. We have developed multiple preconfigured Industry centric IP solutions to further simplify the adoption of low code platforms. Our partnership with Newgen further strengthens our portfolio and value proposition to our clients worldwide."

Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP at Newgen Software, said, "We are delighted to announce this collaboration with Coforge and look forward to enabling organizations globally and helping them simplify their processes and achieve better speed and agility in their operations."

Newgen's and Coforge's combined capabilities will help organizations transform current processes, enhance operational efficiency, and gain a competitive edge over peers. Put together, business leaders will be able to leverage contextual content services (ECM), low code process automation (BPM), and omnichannel customer engagement (CCM) platforms to seamlessly manage their processes, content, and communications.