Nibav opens outlet in AP

Nibav Home Lifts, a home lift brand, announced its entry into Vijayawada city with the inauguration of its first flagship experience centre. This experience centre is set to serve homeowners by offering them safe and elegantly designed air-driven home lift models from Nibav – the Series IIs, Series III and Series III MAX. The latest Series III MAX home lift is endowed with the title of having the world’s largest panoramic cabin. Spread across 2500 sq. ft, the newly launched experience centre features working models of the company.