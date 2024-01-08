Nifty ends lower after two session rally

  • Menu
New Delhi : Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities on Monday said that the Nifty snapped a two-session rally to end lower on Monday after opening with marginal gains.

“At close, Nifty was down 0.91 per cent or 197.8 points at 21513,” Jasani said. Cash market volumes on the NSE were below Rs.1 lakh cr again reflecting muted sentiments.

Smallcap index fell 0.36 per cent, outperforming the Nifty, even as the advance decline ratio fell sharply to 0.64:1.

