NIKON RELEASES THE NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, A STANDARD ZOOM LENS FEATURING THE FASTEST AF AND LIGHTEST WEIGHT IN ITS CLASS

Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. is pleased to announce the release of the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, a standard zoom lens that is compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras.

As part of the S-Line*1 of NIKKOR Z lenses, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is a standard zoom lens with a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8, covering the versatile focal length range from wide-angle 24 mm to medium-telephoto 70 mm for full-frame/FX-format cameras. It is the first in its class*2 for which an internal zoom mechanism has been adopted, and it is the lightest in its class*2, weighing approx. 675 g. The internal zoom mechanism increases zooming stability and dust- and drip-resistant performance. The NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II offers superior reliability and agility for safe and worry-free outdoor shooting. It is the first zoom lens for which the Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM)*3 has been adopted for the AF drive, achieving the fastest*4 autofocusing in Nikon history with extremely precise and quiet AF control. Autofocusing is approximately 5× faster than that of the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, and AF tracking performance with zooming has been increased by approximately 60%, making it easier to capture decisive moments with rapidly moving subjects such as athletes in action.

As a new-generation f/2.8 standard zoom lens that combines outstanding image quality and superior agility, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is the lens for those looking for the better performance in both still-image and video recording, even when shooting in a variety of conditions or harsh environments.

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users' needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.




© Little Shao

*1 The S-Line is a grade of NIKKOR Z lenses that demonstrate outstanding optical performance, adhering to a high standard of design principles and quality control.

*2 Among interchangeable zoom lenses for full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras with a focal-length range from 24 mm at the wide-angle end to 70 mm at the telephoto end, and a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8, available as of August 22, 2025. Statement based on Nikon research.

*3 An AF drive actuator that combines a Voice Coil Motor (VCM) and a guide mechanism developed by Nikon. The VCM is a motor in which a coil reciprocates in a strong magnetic field created by a powerful magnet.

*4 When used with a camera equipped with the EXPEED 7 image-processing engine. Measured in accordance with Nikon standards.

Primary features

The multi-focusing system*1, for which the Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM) has been adopted for the first time in a zoom lens, achieves the fastest autofocusing in Nikon history, with extremely precise and quiet AF for both still-image and video recording.

A compact design with the lightest weight (approx. 675 g) in its class, and 77-mm filter-attachment size makes it easy to carry and less burdensome when shooting handheld.

The first in its class to be equipped with an internal zoom mechanism that prevents dust and debris from entering the lens during zooming, delivering superior dust- and drip-resistant performance*2. Even when zooming, it maintains its balance, allowing for flexible use of a variety of video accessories.

Optimised for video recording with a design that suppresses focus breathing.

A newly developed 11-blade diaphragm enables very round bokeh expression.

Equipped with a filter adjustment window that allows users to adjust circular polarising and variable ND filters without removing the lens hood.

The lens supports a minimum focus distance of 0.24 m at the wide-angle end and 0.33 m at the telephoto end. Maximum reproduction ratio is 0.21× at the wide-angle end and 0.32× at the telephoto end, allowing users to get closer to their subjects for dynamic expression.

Adoption of Meso Amorphous Coat, which offers the best anti-reflection performance in Nikon history, and ARNEO Coat effectively suppresses ghosting and flares, resulting in clear images.

Equipped with a control ring clicking switch that allows the user to enable and disable the tactile “click” of control ring operation.

*1 Multiple AF drive units work together to control the position of multiple focus lens groups with great precision for superior image formation performance regardless of shooting distance.

*2 Thorough dust- and drip-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.

AVAILABILITY

For more information on the new NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II and other Nikon products, please visit https://www.nikon.co.in.

