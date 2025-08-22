NIKON RELEASES THE NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, A STANDARD ZOOM LENS FEATURING THE FASTEST AF AND LIGHTEST WEIGHT IN ITS CLASS

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users' needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.

As a new-generation f/2.8 standard zoom lens that combines outstanding image quality and superior agility, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is the lens for those looking for the better performance in both still-image and video recording, even when shooting in a variety of conditions or harsh environments.

As part of the S-Line *1 of NIKKOR Z lenses, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is a standard zoom lens with a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8, covering the versatile focal length range from wide-angle 24 mm to medium-telephoto 70 mm for full-frame/FX-format cameras. It is the first in its class *2 for which an internal zoom mechanism has been adopted, and it is the lightest in its class *2 , weighing approx. 675 g. The internal zoom mechanism increases zooming stability and dust- and drip-resistant performance. The NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II offers superior reliability and agility for safe and worry-free outdoor shooting. It is the first zoom lens for which the Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM) *3 has been adopted for the AF drive, achieving the fastest *4 autofocusing in Nikon history with extremely precise and quiet AF control. Autofocusing is approximately 5× faster than that of the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, and AF tracking performance with zooming has been increased by approximately 60%, making it easier to capture decisive moments with rapidly moving subjects such as athletes in action.

Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. is pleased to announce the release of the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, a standard zoom lens that is compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras.

*1 The S-Line is a grade of NIKKOR Z lenses that demonstrate outstanding optical performance, adhering to a high standard of design principles and quality control.

*2 Among interchangeable zoom lenses for full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras with a focal-length range from 24 mm at the wide-angle end to 70 mm at the telephoto end, and a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8, available as of August 22, 2025. Statement based on Nikon research.

*3 An AF drive actuator that combines a Voice Coil Motor (VCM) and a guide mechanism developed by Nikon. The VCM is a motor in which a coil reciprocates in a strong magnetic field created by a powerful magnet.

*4 When used with a camera equipped with the EXPEED 7 image-processing engine. Measured in accordance with Nikon standards.

Primary features

• The multi-focusing system*1, for which the Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM) has been adopted for the first time in a zoom lens, achieves the fastest autofocusing in Nikon history, with extremely precise and quiet AF for both still-image and video recording.

• A compact design with the lightest weight (approx. 675 g) in its class, and 77-mm filter-attachment size makes it easy to carry and less burdensome when shooting handheld.

• The first in its class to be equipped with an internal zoom mechanism that prevents dust and debris from entering the lens during zooming, delivering superior dust- and drip-resistant performance*2. Even when zooming, it maintains its balance, allowing for flexible use of a variety of video accessories.

• Optimised for video recording with a design that suppresses focus breathing.

• A newly developed 11-blade diaphragm enables very round bokeh expression.

• Equipped with a filter adjustment window that allows users to adjust circular polarising and variable ND filters without removing the lens hood.

• The lens supports a minimum focus distance of 0.24 m at the wide-angle end and 0.33 m at the telephoto end. Maximum reproduction ratio is 0.21× at the wide-angle end and 0.32× at the telephoto end, allowing users to get closer to their subjects for dynamic expression.

• Adoption of Meso Amorphous Coat, which offers the best anti-reflection performance in Nikon history, and ARNEO Coat effectively suppresses ghosting and flares, resulting in clear images.

• Equipped with a control ring clicking switch that allows the user to enable and disable the tactile “click” of control ring operation.

*1 Multiple AF drive units work together to control the position of multiple focus lens groups with great precision for superior image formation performance regardless of shooting distance.

*2 Thorough dust- and drip-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.

AVAILABILITY