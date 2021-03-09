Nita Mukesh Ambani launches 'Her Circle'

Mumbai: Nita Mukesh Ambani, Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, has launched 'Her Circle', a unique new initiative that synergises women's power with the power of the digital revolution on March 7, 2021 on the eve of International Women's Day. The digital networking platform aims to accelerate women's empowerment and strengthen the bonds of sisterhood globally.



On the occasion of the launch, Nita M Ambani, said "I am delighted that we can create such a circle of support and solidarity for millions of women through HerCircle.in, a digital platform that invites every woman to join and make her own. With the Digital Revolution enabling 24x7 global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries. We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform." Ambani added.







